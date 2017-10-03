Funeral to be held for slain Polk County officer

Kristin Hearne

Friends, family and colleagues will say goodbye to Kristen Hearne, the Polk County police officer who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Hearne’s family will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Victory Baptist Church in Polk County at 2 p.m. 11Alive will have the funeral available to view online for those unable to make it in person.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that they'd seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting Hearne, Seth Brandon Spangler.

Hearne, 29, was responding as a backup officer around 6 a.m. on Friday, when she and another officer, David Goodrich, located a Ford Escape that had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

While they were at the scene, Spangler, 31, and Samantha Roof, 22, walked out of the woods, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officers began talking to the two, who they said were acting suspiciously. Suddenly, according to police, Spangler pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers.

Hearne was shot at least four time, and died from her injuries. Goodrich was struck once in his bulletproof vest.

Roof was apprehended a short time after the shooting. Spangler surrendered to police after a multi-agency manhunt.

Hearne became the first officer in the 60-year history of the Polk County Police Department to die in the line of the duty. She was a graduate of Rockmart High School and had been with the department for five years and had obtained the status of detective.

