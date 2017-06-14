Funeral services announced for slain Ga. corrections officers

Funeral services have been announced for correctional officers killed in the line of duty Tuesday while transporting a bus-full of inmates in Putnam County.

Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were transporting inmates in a bus along Hwy. 16 in Putnam County when prisoners Ricky Dubose and Doonnie Rowe allegedly got through the front gate, shot the guards, and escaped. A massive manhunt was launched as their families began to mourn.

Both were described as family men who were committed to their jobs. Both had been with the Department of Corrections since the late-2000s.

'Kind, hardworking', 'So sweet' | Murdered correctional officers remembered

Services for officer Curtis Billue are scheduled to take place Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. in the Wilkinson County High School Auditorium in McIntyre.

Monica's services are being handled by Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville. His visitation is Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 1670 N. Jefferson St. His service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville at 366 Log Cabin Drive.

