ATLANTA -- Religious freedom will be on the back burner when the Georgia legislature convenes Monday. The legislature’s leadership – as well as a key sponsor of last year’s controversial bill – wants to move on and let the feds handle religious freedom this year.

Religious freedom has been a very noisy issue at the capitol the last two years. Backers say the legislation is essential to protect the devout from government intrusion. Critics say it opens the door to discrimination against gay, lesbian and transgender folk.

The Republican legislature passed it last year. Under pressure from Georgia's business community, Republican Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed the bill.

State Senator Greg Kirk (R-Americus) sponsored a bill last year that evolved into the religious freedom bill the governor vetoed. But Kirk says things have changed – particularly with the election of a Republican president, backed by a Republican congress.

"My part of the religious liberties bill last year was actually a federal bill that was started there, and hasn’t gone anywhere. So let’s see what happens now that we have a new federal administration," Kirk told 11Alive News.

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle likewise says he wants to let religious freedom become a federal issue this year. "The issue surrounding religious liberties was addressed last year. And we’re in a different environment today," Cagle said Thursday. House Speaker Rep. David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) told 11Alive News the same thing last month.

That said, it’s quite likely a religious freedom bill will be introduced by somebody in the legislature this session, according to longtime religious freedom backer Sen. Josh McKoon (R-Columbus). But if the Republican leadership wants to bottle it up, they have the power to do it.