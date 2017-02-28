Georgia state capitol

ATLANTA -- Georgia legislators are considering a bill that would put some immigrants on a GBI registry if they’re released from a jail. The bill is drawing heavy fire from critics.

"If you’re for public safety this is a good bill," said Rep. Jesse Petrea R-Savannah, the bill sponsor. He says HB 452 targets what he calls “criminal aliens.” It would order the GBI to launch an online registry – which would list “criminal aliens” who have been released from jail and who have taken up residence in Georgia.

"This calls attention to the issue of countries that refuse to take their criminal aliens back," Petrea said.

Late Monday, Petrea told a House subcommittee he has re-written the bill to narrow its scope. That didn't stop critics like Rep. Brenda Lopez R-Norcross, who called it the most "egregious" anti-immigrant bill in Georgia in nearly a decade.

The registry is "just fundamentally something that goes against our notions of privacy, also our notions of rehabilitation," Lopez said.

Lopez thinks the campaign and election victory of Donald Trump has driven the registry legislation – which, she says, could actually target naturalized citizens and immigrants living in the US legally as well.

"History will tell us that whenever we have a registry marking or branding or basically scarlet lettering people, it has never been with good intent," Lopez said.

Petrea acknowledged that Georgia has more criminals among American citizens than among "aliens."

"We know that we have violent criminals amongst us. And they’re here. They're citizens. But if they’re illegally here and they are violent, we could have stopped that" by preventing their illegal entry, Petrea said.

