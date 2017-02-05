Ga. deputy killed after inhaling liquid nitrogen identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- An alarm call has ended with one deputy dead after he allegedly inhaled liquid nitrogen.

WAGT-TV in Augusta reports that the deputy, identified as Greg Meagher, was responding to Xytex Corporation on Emmett Street in Augusta off of 3:26 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at 3:51 p.m. and found the deputy unresponsive inside the building and an employee nearby. Crews pulled both out of the building but said that the deputy later died.

WAGT-TV reports that other deputies on the scene outside the building also reported difficulty breathing and were taken to an area hospital.

