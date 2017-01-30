GA Trump backers: Immigration restrictions make sense

ATLANTA -- Supporters of President Trump are mostly standing behind his order restricting immigrants and refugees.

The protests against the order have gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to forget that Georgia backed Trump both in the Republican primary last year and in November’s general election.

"President Trump is just following through on what he had promised to do as president," said state Sen. Burt Jones (R-Jackson), who was an early Trump backer. Jones says Trump is getting it right by restricting refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

"We’re in dangerous times. And people who identify with a radical religion seemingly want to do us harm. And having a president who wants to defend his people, the American people, I don’t find fault with it, no," Jones said Monday.

"There’s nothing in there about a 'Muslim ban,'" said Rep. Earl Ehrhart (R-Powder Springs), sponsor of a bill to defund universities that declare themselves "sanctuary campuses."

Ehrhart says Trump’s opponents are overreacting by rallying noisy protests. "The way to get your point across is not to shut down airports or roads or scream and holler and get in the fetal position because you didn’t get your way" Ehrhart said Monday. "That’s going to drive people toward President Trump and I don’t think that’s what his opponents want."

Rep. Buzz Brockway (R-Lawrenceville) says he backs the notion of making it harder for certain immigrants to enter the US. But he thinks Republicans ought to be among those protesting Trump’s use of an executive order to set the number of refugees.

"Republicans complained bitterly, and I feel rightfully so, when President Obama did all sorts of things he shouldn’t have through executive order," said Brockway, who said he spent weeks weighing his vote last fall before finally deciding to support Trump. "We were mad about it then. We should be upset when the president issues an executive order that oversteps his role and cuts out the Congress."

