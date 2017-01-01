Atlanta Falcons shave officer's head, honor one courageous kid

(Photo: Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- The last year may have been a tough in some respects, but one Gainesville police officer and two Atlanta Falcons were both intent on making sure it had a sweet ending for one local boy.

Lieutenant Andy Smith and Atlanta Falcons Jerious Norwood and Chris Owens surprised young Riley Johnson at his home on Friday.

They presented the little fighter, who is currently battling Leukemia, with his very own Atlanta Falcons helmet. But the surprise didn't end there.

With a little help with his new friends from the Atlanta Falcons, Johnson got to shave Lt. Smith's head.

The reason: Both Smith and his shift at the Gainesville Police Department said they didn't want Riley to be the only one without hair.

Soon, other officers are also planning to shave their heads to show support for little Riley.

