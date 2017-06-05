Dad kills daughter's boyfriend for shooting her

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

HALL COUNTY, GA - No charges were filed after a man shot the man who shot his daughter Sunday morning.

The gunfire erupted Sunday shortly after 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Jet Wright Road in Gainesville.

A Hall County Sheriff's spokesman said Thomas McNutly, 25, shot his 22-year-old girlfriend in the back after an argument. The woman's father, who also lived in the home, then shot McNutly, who died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is in stable condition.

