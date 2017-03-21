Gainesville imam tells jury: My life was threatened

Marquis Bonds IMAGE HALL COUNTY JAIL

GAINESVILLE, Ga -- A Gainesville imam testified in court on Tuesday that a man now on trial threatened his life last year.

Imam Bilal Ali told a jury that Marquis Bonds cut him off in traffic last August on Jesse Jewell Parkway. Ali said a white BMW drove around him and parked in front of him across the road.

“A young man comes out the car, and he confirmed like he saw it was me, and he said, ‘You’re gonna die today,’” Ali said.

Ali said Bonds pulled out a bag with what looked like a gun sticking out. “He set it on the car, and when he set it on the car, he said, ‘I’m getting ready to smoke your … and he used profanity.”

Police said Bonds walked into a nearby food mart with an AK-47 on his hip. The store owner identified Bonds in a surveillance clip, stealing a van police said had a baby inside.

Bonds was arrested in November as part of Operation Deadly Business, which also resulted in the arrest of 11 other men. Bonds faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and battery of the imam.

RELATED: Operation Deadly Business arrests 12 on drug, firearm charges

The child in that stolen van was not injured.

“I always tell my members, ‘You know, you go out in the morning as if you might not return home in the evening," Ali said. "Tomorrow’s not promised to you.’”

© 2017 WXIA-TV