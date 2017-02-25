Grass fire sweeps into residential area in Hall County, homes damaged

ATLANTA -- Hall County officials are estimating between $15,000 and $20,000 in damage after a brush fire spread into a residential area.

As of 4:30 p.m., crews were still working to put out hot spots from the 10 acre fire which crossed in to the 6400 block of Waterscape Ridge off Point Twenty Two in northwest Hall County.

No residents were forced out of their home by the damage but two residences had what fire officials described as moderate damage to their exteriors.

The fire initially began as a grass fire at 12:36 and upgraded it to a residential fire minutes later. Crews have continued to work on bringing hotspots under control but said that winds were hindering efforts. Georgia Forestry rangers have established a Fire Break to contain any remaining flare-ups.

The cause of the blaze is being attributed to a recreational fire that was from the previous night. They're asking residents to avoid outdoor burning for the time being due to high fire danger.

(© 2017 WXIA)