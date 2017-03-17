Hall County warns of rabies cases

Racoon (File) (Photo: ShaunWilkinson/ThinkStock, © Shaun Wilkinson 2015)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities in Hall County are warning the public to protect their animals and themselves after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon apparently made contact with a dog in the 5100 block of Young Road in Gainesville. The raccoon was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab-Virology Section in Decatur where the rabies was confirmed.

Previously, this year, the county has also had a case of a rabid skunk and dog. The first case waws in the 3200 block of Baker Road in Gainesville, Ga. The second case was in the 5000 block of Latty Road in Lula, Ga.

The county is encouraging owners to have their pets vaccinated. Those vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville for $10, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

