Crash landing of plane confirmed in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Fire officials confirm that a plane has crash-landed in Hall County.

Zachary Brackett with Hall County Fire Services confirmed the crash late Friday. Brackett said that it happened in the 3200 block of Athens Highway. The aircraft was flying from Jacksonville, Fla. to Gainesville, Ga.

Despite the crash, the pilot only received minor injuries, Brackett said. No one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to the scene.

