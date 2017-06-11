Victim shot in stomach after heated Gainesville dispute

Police lights.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- Gainesville police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the incident began as a fight at Lenox Park Apartments just off of Athens Highway. During the altercation, a gun was fired striking one of the two men in the abdomen. The shooting victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the shooting continues as police search for the gunman. While complete details of the shooting have not been released, authorities did say that the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident and was not a random crime.

