Gang beatdown posted to Facebook Live under investigation

Cedric Vonterries Ballard, 24, pictured on the left. Eddie Bernard Thomas, 28, pictured on the right. Booking photo from Athens-Clarke Co. Sheriff's Office.

ATHENS, GA - A brutal beatdown between rival gangs in Athens that was posted on Facebook Live is under investigation.

Athens-Clarke County Police said it was the victim's girlfriend, 18-year-old Mercedes Briscoe, who found out about the incident from a friend who saw it online.

After attempting to reach her boyfriend, 18-year-old David Neal Jones, Jr. via phone, Briscoe searched for him at the request of his grandmother, who had also heard about the assault.

Briscoe she said finally got a call back from Jones, who told her he was at the University Oaks Apartments, located at 2360 W Broad St.

Briscoe caught a bus to the complex. Once she found him, she called police, however she said Jones would not speak with officers. Jones was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance.

Police said four other males were involved in the attack.

Eddie Bernard Thomas, 28, and Cedric Vonterries Ballard, 24, have been arrested. Police said Ballard was out on bond when he was arrested for a fatal shooting in 2015.

