First concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: What you need to know

ATLANTA - It's finally happening!

After it was announced back in June, the first concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is taking place at 7:30 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Garth Brooks will be performing at the brand, spanking new stadium along with Trisha Yearwood.

Before you go, here are some things you should know:

Clear bag policy: For security reasons, the stadium will implement clear bag policy during the concert. For an example of what you can bring inside, click here.

No smoking: The venue announced that it will be a smoke-free facility for all ticketed and private events. For details, click here.

Parking: For this concert, the stadium has released a map of what parking lots will be available to patrons as well as nearby parking and prices. To see the map and purchase parking in advance, click here. Also, if you don't want to deal with the pains that come with parking in Atlanta, you can always ride MARTA or a ride share program. (Just a suggestion).

Food: Since this stadium is so massive and could basically be its own city, you probably want a guide to where all the specific restaurants are so you don't spend the entire concert looking for that ONE spot you just HAD to eat at. For the full food guide, click here.

If there are any other concerns you may have before attending the event, click here for the Mercedes-Benz 'A to Z Guide'.

