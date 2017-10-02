Gas leak closed part of Peachtree Dunwoody Road

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. - Atlanta Fire-Rescue responded to a gas leak at 6903 Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Monday afternoon.

Sandy Springs Police tweeted that the leak is inside the building and Peachtree Dunwoody Road is closed in the that area.

Reported gas leak within a multi-story structure at 6903 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Peachtree Dunwoody Road in that area is closed. — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) October 2, 2017

