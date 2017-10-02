WXIA
Gas leak closed part of Peachtree Dunwoody Road

WXIA 1:31 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. - Atlanta Fire-Rescue responded to a gas leak at 6903 Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Monday afternoon.

Sandy Springs Police tweeted that the leak is inside the building and Peachtree Dunwoody Road is closed in the that area. 

11Alive will update this story as more details develop.

 

