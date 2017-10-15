Gas prices are dropping in Georgia

Detail of a hand holding a fuel pump at a station (Photo: bizoo_n, bizoo_n)

ATLANTA - Gas prices have taken a dip for the fourth consecutive week in a row. Everyone celebrate.

We all have to pay for gas if we travel by, basically anything, and any time we can hear that the prices have dropped, it’s a victory for everyone.

Georgia gas prices averaged $2.44 a gallon on Sunday after dropping 8 cents during the past week. The biggest weekly discounts were in Macon (dropped 11 cents), Columbus (dropped 10 cents) and Dalton (dropped 9 cents).

The states average has decreased for the past 33 days. A total of 32 cents.

Even though the price average has dropped, it is still higher than it was this time last year.

“Motorists have enjoyed a month-long plunge at the pump, after prices skyrocketed because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA- The Auto Club Group. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices inched higher last week, but not high enough to stop the downward trend at the pump just yet. Retail prices are still inflated by a little more than 10 cents, thanks to the hurricanes. So motorists should expect another round of discounts this week.”

The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia re in Savannah ($2.48), Athens ($2.48) and Atlanta ($2.47).

The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Albany ($2.31), Valdosta ($2.36) and Augusta-Aiken ($2.37).





