Gas smell shortly delayed opening of Towers High School

DEKALB COUNTY - The smell of gas delayed the opening of Towers High School Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the plant engineer noticed the smell of gas in the front hallway prompting teachers and staff to be held on the buses and outside. It was discovered that three standing pilots, two in the Culinary Arts area and one in the kitchen were no longer burning creating the smell of gas.

All pilots have been lit and are fully operational. Managers from Facilities and Operations were on hand along with the DeKalb County Police Department to assess the situation and have since given an all clear for students to enter the building.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA