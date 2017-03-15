Gators on parade... and it's awesome

Bobby Wummer caught this "gator prarade". (Photo: Custom)

OCHOPEE, Fla. -- A wildlife photographer captured video of more than a dozen alligators crossing a dirt road, creating a captivating gator parade.

Photographer Bobby Wummer was shooting just after sunrise along a dirt road in Ochopee, Florida. The south Florida town sits along the Tamiami Trail in the Big Cypress national Preserve.

Wummer said more than a dozen alligators of various sizes made their way out of a pond, across a road, and into a deeper canel.

Wummer says it might look like the video was taken at close range, but he shoots his video with a big wildlife lens. He says it keeps him safe and ensures he doesn't disturb the wildlife.

RELATED | Chatahoochee gator caught, relocated

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM