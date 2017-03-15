WXIA
Gators on parade... and it's awesome

Julie Wolfe, WXIA 1:18 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

OCHOPEE, Fla. -- A wildlife photographer captured video of more than a dozen alligators crossing a dirt road, creating a captivating gator parade. 

Photographer Bobby Wummer was shooting just after sunrise along a dirt road in Ochopee, Florida. The south Florida town sits along the Tamiami Trail in the Big Cypress national Preserve. 

Wummer said more than a dozen alligators of various sizes made their way out of a pond, across a road, and into a deeper canel. 

Wummer says it might look like the video was taken at close range, but he shoots his video with a big wildlife lens. He says it keeps him safe and ensures he doesn't disturb the wildlife. 

