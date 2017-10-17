ATLANTA -- Georgia brewers are quickly seeing results from the new beer laws now in effect.

Jason Pellett President of Orpheus Brewing in Midtown says September is typically a slow month and he's already seeing an increase in revenue and is excited about the future.

Georgia’s beer laws changed at midnight on Aug. 31, 2017. Senate Bill 85 (SB85) was signed into law this year, loosening up stringent laws regarding breweries and distilleries and their ability to sell fresh beverages at their place of business.

Pellett says, "It's an exciting time in Georgia brewing and expects to see many smaller breweries start to open with the new laws."

Prior to the change, you had to buy a tour ticket (which included a certain number of beer tastings) to enjoy fresh beer from your favorite local brewery. Under the new laws, you can drop by your favorite brew house and buy a pint without the tour. You can even buy two or three pints if you like. No touring necessary.

