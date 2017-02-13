Georgia bill reboots effort to aid troubled schools

Thinkstock

ATLANTA -- - A pitch for the state to take over failing schools is back. It replaces a constitutional amendment that voters rejected in November. But the bill in the legislature would do many of the same things.

Under this measure, HB 338 – the state wouldn’t be able to take over a troubled school, but the state would have broad power to make changes.

Underperforming schools would be the bailiwick of a new state official called a “turnaround officer,” who would in turn, appoint “turnaround coaches” to oversee individual schools.

"We’re not looking at a state takevoeer. It’s working within existing laws and working with local boards of education. Trying to help them solve their problems," said Rep. Brooks Coleman, chairman of the House Education Committee.

Under last year’s criteria, some 85,000 Georgia children now attend failing schools.

This year’s bill doesn’t specify what constitutes a failing school – saying it would use “factors deemed appropriate” by the turnaround officer.

The turnaround officer would have broad power to replace staff at failing schools, operation of the failing school could be turned over to another school district; or a private nonprofit. And the state would give parents the power to enroll students at a better performing school in the community.

The leader of a state teachers organization says the bill is a bit vague – especially in defining which schools are officially struggling, and which ones aren’t.

"It needs to be a clearer criteria in chooseing what these schools – what makes them struggling or failing or whatever you want to call it," said Dr. Sid Chapman of the Georgia Association of Educators.

But Chapman says this year’s bill is a big improvement over the OSD.

