(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

ATLANTA - Thursday night, a Georgia military family got the surprise of a lifetime before a performance of the Nutcracker at the Fox Theatre.

The ballet is a Christmas tradition for so many families, including the Church family. But this year's performance is one they won’t soon forget.

The Churches come from as far away as Middle Georgia to make the annual trek to see the Atlanta Ballet at the Fox. But their tradition turned into a lifetime memory when Air Force Capt. Howard Church surprisingly joined his wife and four kids on stage.

The Church kids had no idea he was coming home following a year of service overseas in Saudi Arabia.

When the President of the Atlanta Ballet announced the family before the show, they thought they were being honored for being a military family. Moments later, however, the President introduced Capt. Church.

“I thought we were just going backstage for a tour,” said daughter Hallie. “I heard them say his name and I was like, 'No, he’s not here,' and I turn around and he’s here!”

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

Capt. Church and his wife Lisa had been planning the surprise for the kids for weeks, and as he walked through a door on stage, they hugged and they cried.

“They were really kind of bummed he wasn’t going to be able to make it home for Christmas,” Lisa told 11Alive's Chris Hopper. They weren’t expecting him home until at least January.

“I was just really surprised," said one of Capt. Church's sons. "I didn’t think he was going to be there at all I thought we were just going to go backstage for a tour and go back to our seats.”

Instead, they got a moment the Church family said they will never forget and an opportunity they’ll cherish forever.

“Not everybody gets the chance to come home," Capt. Church said. "We’ve still got men and women serving overseas sacrificing who can’t be with their families today. (I'm) truly blessed to be able to come home this season.”

RELATED PHOTOS | Family poses with Santa for 60 years

(© 2016 WXIA)