ATLANTA -- Join 11Alive and The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta in donating urgently-needed items for our neighbors in Georgia, Florida and Texas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
On Wednesday, September 20, 11Alive will be hosting a supply collection at Woodruff Arts Center located at 1280 Peachtree Street from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. United Van Lines will be on-site to help load and then transport donated supplies. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is donating fuel for the trucks.
Donors can drop off items from the comfort of their car in front of the Woodruff Arts Center, entering off Peachtree Street and exiting onto 15th Street.
Due to overwhelming demand, only the following items will be accepted in brand new condition:
- Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula (POWDER ONLY)
- Baby clothing detergent (POWDER ONLY)
- Baby powder
- Baby lotion
- Baby diaper-rash ointment
- Baby bottles
- Non-perishable baby food (NO JARS)
- Non-perishable canned goods
- Cotton swabs
- First aid kits
- Sponges
- Paper towels
- Toilet bowl brushes
- Toilet bowl plungers
- Brooms
- Mops
- Dish towels
- Garbage bags
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs