ATLANTA -- Join 11Alive and The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta in donating urgently-needed items for our neighbors in Georgia, Florida and Texas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

On Wednesday, September 20, 11Alive will be hosting a supply collection at Woodruff Arts Center located at 1280 Peachtree Street from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. United Van Lines will be on-site to help load and then transport donated supplies. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is donating fuel for the trucks.

Donors can drop off items from the comfort of their car in front of the Woodruff Arts Center, entering off Peachtree Street and exiting onto 15th Street.

Due to overwhelming demand, only the following items will be accepted in brand new condition:

Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups

Baby wipes

Baby formula (POWDER ONLY)

Baby clothing detergent (POWDER ONLY)

Baby powder

Baby lotion

Baby diaper-rash ointment

Baby bottles

Non-perishable baby food (NO JARS)

Non-perishable canned goods

Cotton swabs

First aid kits

Sponges

Paper towels

Toilet bowl brushes

Toilet bowl plungers

Brooms

Mops

Dish towels

Garbage bags

