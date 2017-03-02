Georgia Dome prepares to shut its doors after this last event | Monster Jam

ATLANTA - The last event at the Georgia Dome is happening this weekend; Monster Jam.
After this, the Dome is being demolished and turned into a parking area for the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Representatives for the Dome said they will not begin clearing out the building until after the Monster Jam, meaning, fans will be able to get one last look at the home of the Atlanta Falcons before this piece of Atlanta history is gone for good.
The Monster Jam was rescheduled after the Atlanta Falcons made the playoffs and needed the Dome on January 14.
There was already a March 4 show planned, so the new schedule means back-to-back Monster Jam events. Trucks and drivers are competing to be the Atlanta champion, including the following:
Saturday, March 4 & Sunday, March 5
Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson
Max-D driven by Neil Elliott
Cleatus driven by Colt Stephens
El Toro Loco driven by Marc McDonald
Monster Energy driven by Damon Bradshaw
Hot Wheels driven by Scott Buetow
Time Flys driven by Kelvin Ramer
Wild Flower driven by Rosalee Ramer (Georgia Tech Student)
Razin Kane driven by Buddy Tompkins
Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon
Bounty Hunter driven by Jim Creten
Scarlet Bandit driven by Dawn Creten
Obsessed driven by Eric Swanson
Obsession driven by Rick Swanson
Tickets are still available for the event.
The Dome has built a rich history in it's short time in downtown. It has been the home to football, soccer, and basketball games as well as a place for concerts and big events like Monster Jam.
