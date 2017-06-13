Georgia Gov. on escaped prisoners: 'No effort will be spared'

ATLANTA - ATLANTA -- After Georgia Department of Corrections officers Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were murdered Tuesday morning, Gov. Nathan Deal vowed state resources to track down the two inmates on the run and suspected of the crime.

Inmates Ricky Dubose and and Donnie Russell Rowe are wanted for murder, carjacking, and escape. Both were already serving long sentences at the time of escape. Gov. Deal vowed to deploy every state resource needed to track them down:

"Today, two families lost everything in a heinous and senseless act of violence perpetrated at the hands of cowards,” said Deal. “Words do not adequately express our sorrow in losing Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue in the line of duty. The selflessness and courage of these two brave souls will not be forgotten, nor will their sacrifice and service. Sandra and I mourn alongside their families and communities, and we offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heartbreak is matched only in our resolve to bring their murderers to justice. No effort will be spared in pursuit of the killers, and no state resources required in this endeavor will be spared.



“Led by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local, state and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation. State law enforcement agencies involved in the manhunt include the Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Joining them are our federal partners from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Local law enforcement officers engaged in the effort include the Baldwin, Greene, Henry and Jasper Counties Sheriffs’ Offices and the Eatonton Police Department.



“Finally, I urge all those in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and cautious while the killers remain at large. They are extremely dangerous. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should immediately contact 9-1-1."

