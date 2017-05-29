Georgia soldiers killed in 2017 | Here is what we know

Four soldiers with Georgia connections have been killed at war in 2017.

On Memorial Day, the nation gathers to pay tribute to and remember the women and men who have given their all for this county. Some call their deaths the "ultimate sacrifice." So far in 2017, there have been four soldiers with Georgia connections who have been killed at war.

Here is a brief snapshot of their stories of sacrifice.

Ft. Benning Rangers

The first deaths came on April 27 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. Two Army Rangers from the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas (L) and Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers (R) at Dover Air Force Base. (Courtesy of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Public Affairs)

According to the Department of Defense, 22-year-old Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers of Bloomington, Illinois and 23-year-old Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas of Kettering, Ohio were killed at the beginning of a three-hour long shootout during a raid on an ISIS compound.

The Pentagon said the Rangers might have fallen victim to friendly fire. Rogers and Thomas were on their third deployment.

Paratrooper from Bluffton

On April 29, 25-year-old 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee of Bluffton, Ga. died in Mosul, Iraq. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was killed by an improvised explosive device during patrol outside of Mosul.

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment participate in the graveside service for U.S. Army 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2017(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

He was working in a support role as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. Lee was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.

In his time with the Army, he had received several awards and decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge and the Army Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Ranger from Loganville

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, died May 26, in Al-Hasakah, Syria, of injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover. He was part of an initiative called Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, which is located near Savannah.

