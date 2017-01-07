Georgia State student killed in Monroe County wreck

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

An Albany man was killed driving back to Atlanta on Saturday, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

It says deputies responded to a car accident on I-75N near mile marker 188 around 7:15 a.m.

They found that a Lincoln Navigator, driven by 20-year-old Malik Jordan, was going north when he hit a patch of ice on a bridge over Georgia 42 and lost control of the car.

The car hit a tree and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told the deputies he was going over 80 mph before the accident.

The release notes it is the first fatal car accident in Monroe County this year, and that Jordan was a student at Georgia State University.