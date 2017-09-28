Georgia task force will fight opioid abuse, epidemic

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr

ATLANTA - Declaring it a national emergency, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced a statewide task force on Thursday to combat the opioid crisis.

“We are dealing with an epidemic that, every three months, is killing the number of people nationwide at a rate that is equivalent to the number of lives lost on 9/11,” Carr said. “This is a plague that is also devastating to Georgia’s families.”

Carr was flanked during the announcement by a number of state law enforcement and public safety officials. He said the task force will be composed of public, private and nonprofit leaders.

“This task force will ensure that we have strong and effective tools to combat this issue that is plaguing our state and nation,” Carr said.

Last week, drug-store chain CVS Health announced it is limiting opioid prescriptions in an effort to combat the epidemic that accounted for 64,000 overdose deaths last year alone.

The task force's first meeting will be held on Oct. 4, 2017, at Atlanta Technical College.

