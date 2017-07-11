Georgia Tech student still recovering from June bike accident

A Georgia Tech Student was seriously injured in an accident after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A Georgia Tech student remains hospitalized after he was injured in a June accident while riding his bike.

On June 23, Max Germain, 22, was riding his bike near the intersection of Ferst Drive NW and Fowler Street NW when he was struck by a driver who was trying to make a left turn.

Campus police responded to the scene around 11:30 that morning and cited Thomas Elliott, 66, with failure to yield and injuring a person.

A few days after the accident, the Georgia Tech Police Department wrote on their Facebook page that their thoughts and prayers were with Max and his family.

A school spokesman also shared a statement Tuesday saying, "The Georgia Tech community continues to keep Max in our thoughts, and we wish him well in his recovery."

According to the school, Germain was an undergraduate student studying aerospace engineering.

