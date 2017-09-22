Get in free at dozens of local museums on Saturday

The National Building Museum in Washington, DC is one of the museums you can visit for free on Saturday. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Duluth’s Southern Railway Museum, the Wren’s Nest, and Bulloch Hall in Roswell are just some of metro Atlanta and Georgia museums that are offering free admission on Saturday.

The museums are participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live.

More than 1,250 art museums, science centers and cultural institutions nationwide are opening their doors for no charge on Sept. 23.

A national celebration of the arts and sciences! Visit your favorite museum for #FREE this 9/23/17 #museumdaylive https://t.co/kjYCFZny3F — Museum Day Live! (@MuseumDay) August 25, 2017

Just download a ticket from the Museum Day Live website and you’re good to go. Important note: you can only download ONE ticket, which means you can only get into one museum.

The ticket grants admission for the ticket holder and one guest. If you want to visit more than one museum, just find a friend to download a ticket under their name and go together.

Some of the participating museums are always free, so you might want to visit a museum that normally requires an admission fee.

Click here for a list of all of Atlanta’s and Georgia’s museums that are participating.

