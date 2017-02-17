Get your free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

According to a Chick-fil-A Facebook post, you can have the opportunity to get free Chick-n-Minis (3-count) in participating Atlanta area restaurants on Tuesday, February 21.

Chick-fil-A is known for their free food giveaways in the Atlanta area so this is not a huge surprise, but it is a pleasant one.

The Facebook post was not very specific on exactly which locations are going to be a part of this free giveaway but it will be available for breakfast from when the restaurant opens until 10:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl teams learn about civil rights movement





(© 2017 WXIA)