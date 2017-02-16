ATLANTA -- The countdown to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship has begun for college football fans. The College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience have also joined in on the countdown with their new digital marquee.

The official 2018 countdown clock is the vision of Innovative Show Design, a design firm in Orlando, Fla. The clock’s display spans over 50 yards with 1.5 million LED pixels. It is the largest of its kind in the entire world.

The massive marquee was unveiled in the Centennial Park District on Thursday morning by members of the College Football Playoff, Atlanta Football Host Committee and several business and city leaders.

“We are thankful to our generous partner, Chick-fil-A for making the vision possible and to the College Football Playoff and Atlanta Football Host Committee for giving us the opportunity to host the official countdown clock at the mecca of college football," Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience, said.

The clock will be on display downtown counting down until the National Championship on Jan. 8, 2018.

(© 2017 WXIA)