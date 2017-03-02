Girl arrested after ramming trooper's car after chase

ATLANTA - A juvenile was arrested after authorities said she rammed a Georgia State Patrol car after a traffic stop and chase.

A trooper pulled over a black Mercedes sedan for failure maintain lane on I-75 northbound around 3:30 Friday morning. Once the officer got out of the car, GSP spokesman Cpl. Jason Buckner said the driver took off , exited the highway on Howell Mill Road and drove into a private parking lot where the trooper boxed in the vehicle.

Cpl. Buckner said that's when the driver rammed the patrol car and two male passengers ran away from the scene.

"Anytime we initiate a traffic stop not only is the public at risk but in this case the trooper was at risk when she decided to ram the vehicle along with the passengers in the car. We are fortunate nobody was seriously injured," Cpl. Bucker said.

The trooper did complain of slight neck pain. The driver was a juvenile female. Atlanta Police are assisting in looking for males who got away.

PHOTOS | Juvenile hits GSP car during traffic stop

WXIA