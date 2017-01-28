Goats begin grazing at a Beltline park

WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga -- Goats are grazing at the site of a future Atlanta park.

Trees Atlanta teamed up with Get Your Goat, a local company providing shepherd and goat grazing services, to help clear invasive ivy in the future Enota Park.

Trees Atlanta hosted a Greet the Goats event on Saturday.

Located between the current Enota Place play lot and the under-construction Westside Trail, the wooded area is currently covered with ivy and kudzu.

The goats are grazing on a small area within the future park and are expected to consume that ivy within two weeks. They began their work this past week.

Neighbors and guests are welcome to visit the goats at any time during park hours, which are 6 am to 11 pm. The grazing area is adjacent to the playlot.

The goats are enclosed in an electric pet fence. Signs on the fence will provide safety precautions for spectators.

Get Your Goat recommends that dog walkers keep their pets on a leash around the protective fence for safety.

