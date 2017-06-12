GoFundMe established for fallen skydiver's funeral

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to help with the funeral expenses of a veteran skydiver who died on Saturday.

Joseph Bennett was killed when he made a hard landing at the Monroe-Walton County airport.

Bennett had completed more than 6,000 jumps before Saturday’s tragedy, often teaching others to dive or with cameras strapped to him capturing the jumps of Skydive Monroe customers.

Witnesses said Saturday’s weather was perfect for skydiving.

"The weather was clear, we had about a four mile an hour wind," said Skydive Monroe owner Bill Scott. "Eighty-five degrees, it was excellent for skydiving."

“Normal opening, flew back, came in and just started his turn to come in," Scott said. "Final approach for landing and just started too low and h it the ground at a high rate of speed."

Medical staff at Skydive Monroe ran to help Bennett. He was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital where fire officials said he ultimately died of his injuries.

