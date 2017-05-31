Good Samaritan killed while helping disabled car on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga – A volunteer member of the Georgia State Defense Force was killed early Monday morning in an I-75 accident.

Cobb County police said Mark Strow, 52, had stopped his Ford Explorer behind a disabled Chevrolet Impala around 4:30 am on Memorial Day. The Impala had stopped in the third lane from the right side emergency shoulder on I-75 north at Delk Road.

After Strow had activated a set of strobe lights on his vehicle, he put on a reflective traffic vest and got out of his vehicle.

Moments after, police said Courtney McClellan, 22, of Kennesaw, rear-ended Strow’s vehicle, causing it to hit Strow.

PHOTOS | Special procession for Specialist Mark Strow



McClellan was driving a purple Chevrolet Cobalt. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Impala’s driver, Elvis James, 36, of Cartersville, was not injured.

Police expect to file charges against McClellan.

The Georgia Defense Force issued a statement about his death Wednesday morning:

This is to notify of the untimely death of Specialist Mark Strow from Cumming, Georgia, who passed away the evening of the 28th of May while on his way to a Memorial Day Ceremony at a Marietta Cemetery for a mission with the Georgia State Defense Force.

Specialist Strow joined the State Defense Force in March 2012 and assigned to 1st Brigade, 2nd Battalion. During his 5 years of service he earned his Master Mission badge participating in over 20 missions for the State of Georgia.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

An investigation into the vehicular accident is ongoing at this time.

A special procession escorted Strow from the Cobb County morgue to a Cumming funeral home Wednesday at noon.

