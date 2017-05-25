Good Samaritans thwart attempted taxi passenger sex assault

CHAMBLEE, GA – Three Good Samaritans stepped to help after a man attempted to assault a female taxi driver outside of a motel in Chamblee, police said.

Officers responded to an assault call Wednesday morning at the Buford Lodge in Chamblee.

According to police, the victim works as a taxi driver and she stated that she picked the man up from a night club at around 5:30 a.m. She took him to the Buford Lodge where he said he lives.

After the driver arrived at the location, the passenger appeared to be sleeping, so she exited the vehicle to open the back passenger door.

The passenger, later identified as Bernabe Perez-Hernandez, allegedly forcefully grabbed the driver, pulled her to a secluded area behind the hotel. He then proceeded to push her down on the ground and attempted to take her clothes off.

The incident turned even more dangerous until three men heard the commotion and scared the man off.

Police found the man near the Buford Lodge, hiding in a tree without a shirt on. He was arrested and has been charged with Kidnapping and Criminal Attempt to Rape.

