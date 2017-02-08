GoodbyeBrenda: 11Alive bids farewell to an Atlanta icon

Back in October, Brenda Wood announced to everyone that she was retiring from news.

Since then, all of us at 11Alive have been preparing for her final days here.

In the weeks leading up to her departure from the anchor desk, she has been honored by both city officials and the Governor for her outstanding work in journalism and service to Atlanta throughout her career.

WATCH | Brenda Wood's full acceptance speech for Phoenix Award





She has spent 40 years in the television news business, 20 of which have been spent right here in Atlanta. She will be sorely missed after departure from the business, especially by her colleagues and friends from right here at 11Alive.

BLOG | 5 little-known stories that show the greatness of Brenda Wood





"The thought of you not being in Atlanta television is something that makes me incredibly sad, makes so many in our building sad and most certainly all the viewers who have watched you for decades," Hullinger said.

In a one-on-one interview with her, they reflect on her long career covering stories and people here in this city.





After her retirement, Brenda will follow her passion and pursue her dream to develop and produce meaningful artistic projects outside of news.

"At some point, if you're going to follow your dream it means you have to jump, even if it's in the second chapter of your life," she wrote in her blog. "That said, I want to thank you for allowing me into your homes every night over the years and trusting me to bring you the day's news. And thank you, most especially, for all the love and support you've shown me."

And we thank you, Brenda, for your passion and 40 years of dedication to the business. You will be missed.

#GoodbyeBrenda!

RELATED | Brenda Wood passes 11 p.m. torch to Shiba Russell

PHOTOS | Brenda Wood through the years

(© 2017 WXIA)