GoodbyeBrenda: Brenda Wood and Jeff Hullinger reflect on her career

(Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

After 20 years with 11Alive and 40 years in television news, Brenda Wood is saying goodbye on Wednesday.

BLOG | Brenda Wood on her television retirement

Wood, who announced her retirement last October, will be missed by those in the community and her colleagues at 11Alive.

"The thought of you not being in Atlanta television is something that makes me incredibly sad, makes so many in our building sad and most certainly all the viewers who have watched you for decades," Hullinger said.

In the video above, Wood and Hullinger look back on her career in journalism, her decades covering stories and people in Atlanta, and why this city will hold a special place in her heart.

PHOTOS | Brenda Wood through the years

(© 2017 WXIA)