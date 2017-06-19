GOP Chair apologizes for comments about shooting, 6th District

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta GOP chair is apologizing after saying a shooting in Virginia could help Republican Karen Handel win the 6th District Congressional race.

11th District GOP Chair Brad Carver is backing off some remarks he made to the Washington Post.

In that article from Monday he’s quoted as saying, “I’ll tell you what, I think the shooting is going to win this election for us.”

He’s referring to last week’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia where a man targeted congressmen on a practice baseball field.

The story went onto quote him saying, “because moderates and independents in this district are tired of left-wing extremism. I get that there’s extremists on both sides, but we are not seeing them. We’re seeing absolute resistance to everything this president does. Moderates and independents out there want to give him a chance. Democrats have never given this president a chance.”

Later Monday, Carver took to Facebook to apologize.

“I was asked about the Congressional baseball game shooting and its effect on the Congressional Race in the 6th District. I stated that I thought that voters would reject extremism and Karen Handel would win. Politics, human tragedy, and violence don’t mix. I should not have said what I said. I apologize for my remarks.

11Alive News political analyst Andra Gillespie said the comments were ill conceived and likely not true.

“Most voters have already made up their minds in the district, so in that respect it’s not going to have the impact that I thought it was going to have.”

Monday night at a campaign event, 11Alive News asked Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff about Carver’s comments.

“This is a national tragedy, Representative Scalise is fighting for his life, I think it’s a disgrace to politicize it.”

Republican Karen Handel did not speak to the media at her campaign event Monday night, but Republican U.S. Representative Doug Collins, from Georgia’s 9th District, did weigh in.

“I think it’s a bad thing to say, Steve Scalise is a friend of mine and Steve Scalise is fighting for his life right now, I think that’s beyond politics at this point.”

11Alive asked Carver for an on-camera interview Monday night.

He declined.

He said tensions are high and he hopes his statement will ratchet them down.

