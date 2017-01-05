Gov. Deal declares state of emergency for S. Ga. after tornadoes

Gov. Deal has issued a state of emergency in parts of southwest Georgia, in the wake of severe weather earlier this week that produced heavy winds, rain and a tornado.

The decision comes after an assessment by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMHSA). On Jan. 2 and 3, the weather system downed trees, left debris and killed a woman near Albany, Ga.

Because of damage, Georgia's network of rural roads may be "rendered unpassable in many areas of the impacted counties," and prevent residents in rural areas from access to public services.

The state of emergency applies to four South Georgia counties: Calhoun, Mitchell, Baker and Dougherty.

“The state is making all resources available to our local partners to assist with damage assessment, cleanup and restoration efforts,” Deal said in a statement. “We will continue working with GEMHSA and local EMAs to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents in the affected areas.”

The executive order will be valid for Jan. 5 to Jan. 11.

