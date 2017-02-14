Gov. Deal sends sweet Valentine's Day message to his First Lady

ATLANTA - Love is in the air for Valentine's Day as people send affirmations of unity to the ones who puts a twinkle in their eyes.
Governor Deal even got in on the magic by publicly showering his wife with a statement of his love. Tuesday morning Deal tweeted an older picture of Sandra Deal saying "From our blind date at choir practice, to our 50th anniversary, each day with you is a blessing."
From our blind date at choir practice, to our 50th anniversary, each day with you is a blessing. Happy Valentine’s Day, @GAFirstLady. pic.twitter.com/mkNSJZguRn— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 14, 2017
The Deals have been married for 50 years and have four children and six grandchildren. They are members of First Baptist Church in Gainesville, according to their state biography.
