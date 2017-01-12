(Photo: Historic Oakland Foundation)

ATLANTA -- Historic Oakland Cemetery is now one step closer to the restoration of Oakland's African American burial grounds following an announcement on Thursday.

Officials with the Historic Oakland Foundation said that the final resting place of one of Georgia's first black female doctors is expected to be completely restored within a month.

The announcement comes after what officials call a record-breaking $7,400 in donations during the "Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours."

That money has been put toward the restoration of the final resting places of Dr. Beatrice Thompson and her sister Estella Henderson.

Dr. Thompson graduated from medical school in 1901 before establishing a practice in Athens, Ga., something Oakland Cemetery officials called a rare accomplishment for a woman at this time in history - much less a woman of color.

Her sister also made great strides during the time as a lawyer and professor at Morris Brown College.

“This year we begin a concerted focus on restoring the African American Grounds and the work on the Thompson lot is a monumental first step for the Foundation. We want to keep the momentum around this project going and in order to do so, we need support in the form of both community involvement and financial backing from public and private donors," said David Moore, executive director at Historic Oakland Foundation.

The Thompson lot contains nine recorded burials - four of which have monuments associated with them, officials said. A special team with the foundation restored each one of them. Landscaping is now on the restoration checklist.

Now, a new headstone will be erected for Dr. Thompson and her husband Sidney J. Thompson - a former probation officer with Fulton County Juvenile Court and founder of the Altnata Boys' Club.

The current restoration project is a major step for the cemetery, but they still have much more to do.

An additional $300,000 is need to complete the African American Grounds project.

The Historic Oakland Foundation will also be holding a volunteer opportunity on Jan. 16 - the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m to 3 p.m., volunteers have been invated to join the gardens team as they work on landscaping tasks around the 48 acre location. Among those opportunities will be headstone cleaning in the African American Grounds.

The foundation will also hold free walking tours of the Afircan American Grounds in February - Black History Month.

Oakland Cemetery was founded in 1850 and is the final resting place of more than 70,000 people including Margaret Mitchell, 27 Atlanta mayors, six former governors and Civil War generals and soldiers.

It is also the site of thousands of unmarked graves that groups work tirelessly to find and restore where possible.

