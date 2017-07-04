Great-grandmother wanted for child abuse surrenders to police

MONROE, Ga -- A woman wanted on several child abuse charges relating to her great-grandchildren has turned herself into police.

Brenda Faye Brown surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, according to Monroe Police Chief Keith Glass.

Brown is facing five counts of family violence battery; two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree; and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Glass told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that the station's news coverage of her arrest warrants prompted Brown to turn herself in.

A police report obtained by 11Alive described the details of the intense physical and mental abuse that Brown, 70, is accused of inflicting on her three grandchildren, including striking them with a bamboo stick, making them take ice baths and depriving them of food as forms of punishment.

The children had been in Brown’s custody for several years, but are now in state custody.

© 2017 WXIA-TV