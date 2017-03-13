'Green substance' investigation at Capitol underway

Aerial images of the Georgia State Capitol. January 2017

ATLANTA -- Police are responding to a call about a suspicious substance at the state Capitol.

The call came in for a "green substance" in a bag in front of the Jimmy Carter statue.

Streets at he right front corner of the Capitol are shut down during the investigation. Washington Street at MLK Jr. Drive will remain closed for police until further notice.

Atlanta Police Department is assisting Capitol Police with the investigation.

