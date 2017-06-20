Atlanta DJ is going to pay your kids to read this summer

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Lifetime) (Photo: Marcus Ingram, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Greg Street from V-103 is coming to 11Alive to discuss his #WENEED2READ program.

This program promotes and encourages kids to read more during their summer holiday. Being one of Atlanta's most beloved radio personalities, Greg Street founded the We Need To Read program to challenge kids that live in the metro area to improve their reading levels while they aren't in school.

Local organizations and community members will sponsor students participating in the summer reading challenge by paying the students $10 an hour for five weeks (10 hours every week).

The kids will read books that interest them, then log their hours and write a summary of each book over this five-week period.

They can also qualify for an additional $1,000 if the student posts daily pictures on social media to document their hours they worked on reading books and using the hashtag #WENEED2READ.

This reading challenge starts June 19 and ends July 21.

© 2017 WXIA-TV