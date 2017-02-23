Griffin man charged with wife's murder after deputies discover her body

Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy. (Photo: Spaulding County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

SPAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials charged a Griffin, Ga. man with murder Thursday after deputies entered his home to find his wife dead.

Spalding County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home of 50-year-old Sandy and 50-year-old Earl Cherry around 10 a.m. after her co-workers called and asked them to do a welfare check. Sandy, according to her co-workers, had failed to pick up another employee she carpools with and had not shown up to work.

When deputies arrived to the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park on McDonough Road, they asked Earl if they could speak with his wife. He refused, and at one point even told deputies his wife was not at home and left after an argument. Deputies were eventually able to enter the home and found a “large crime scene” and Sandy’s body.

Deputies immediately arrested Earl. He’s been charged with Murder, Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering With Evidence.

