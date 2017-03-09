Griffin-Spalding Schools on lockdown following bomb threat

SPALDING COUNTY, GA. - Police are monitoring a threat involving all schools in the Griffin-Spalding School system.

Griffin Police told 11Alive that Griffin-Spalding Schools received a threat Thursday morning from a man saying that he was going to blow up a school and police department.

The school remains on lockdown as police search for the suspect, Joseph Miller. Police described Miller as a 27-year-old, black male, who is 5’7” and 180 lbs.

According to a statement released by the officials, all schools are placed on Level 1 lockdown as officers pursue a person in the community.

Students are safely inside and will stay inside their school until the lockdown is lifted.

