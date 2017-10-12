WXIA
Gripes of possible audio issues tarnish fun of first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 10:33 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

ATLANTA -- It was supposed to be sweet music at the Garth Brooks concert Thursday night -- the first concert held in Atlanta's brand new stadium. Instead complaints of audio issues left some of them hearing sour notes.

The stadium acknowledged the issues and said audio engineers were working through them.

But it did little to soothe fans who vented their frustrations online, many of whom demanded refunds for the sold-out show. Comments online seemed to point to audio issues in the upper deck of the stadium.

 

 

 

 

11Alive has reached out to reps for Mercedes-Benz Stadium for comment.

It's another hiccup in what's been a less-than-smooth rollout of the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. Construction delays with the state-of-the-art retractable roof caused delays with football games and soccer matches

