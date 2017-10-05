Guilty plea in brutal murder of pregnant woman

DECATUR, GA. - A man accused of brutally murdering a Lithonia pregnant woman last year pled guilty on Wednesday.

Terique Dwayne Hall, 25, pled guilty to murder, rape and weapons offenses in the death of Ashley Mays, as well as sexual assault crimes against two other women.

Hall was sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus five years in prison.

Mays’ body was found by the cleaning staff at a Quality Inn on Snapfinger Park Drive on Nov. 18, 2016. She had been raped and then strangled to death.

Video surveillance captured images of Hall entering the Mays’ hotel room and exiting less than an hour later. He fled in a dark colored car parked in a wooded area near the hotel.

Seven days prior to Mays’ murder, Hall attacked another woman in similar fashion. According to police, he entered that woman's Lithonia townhome, pulled a gun on her, forced a black bandana into her mouth, zip-tied her hands and feet, and then raped her in her child’s bedroom. He also stole electronics and money.

Hall attempted to attack another woman at the America’s Best Value Inn on Crescent Centre Boulevard in Tucker, three days later. That attack was thwarted by another man who was at the location and pulled a gun on Hall, forcing him to run away.

Hall met with each of his victims under the guise of purchasing sex after contacting them online.

